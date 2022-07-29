English
    Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 7320: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bajaj Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7320 in its research report dated July 28, 2022.

    July 29, 2022 / 11:33 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Bajaj Finance


    Bajaj Finance (BAF)’s 1QFY23 PAT grew 160% YoY/7% QoQ to ~INR26b (17% beat). The company posted a healthy operational performance driven by robust customer additions, new loan acquisitions and strong velocity aided by its omni-channel strategy and digital ecosystem. NIM (calculated) expanded ~40bp QoQ to 13.2% supported by a ~15bp QoQ decline in the cost of borrowings. We, however, estimate NIM to contract ~40bp YoY in FY23 due to BAF’s limited ability to pass on the increase in borrowing costs against a large fixed-rate loan book and an absence of significant IPO financing (under the new RBI guidelines). GS3/NS3 improved ~35bp/~15bp QoQ to 1.25%/0.5%, respectively. OTR book classified under Stage 2 stood at INR4.74b (~23bp of AUM) and BAF carried provisions of ~INR1.1b (~23%) on this book in 1QFY23.



    Outlook


    We model an AUM CAGR of ~26% and PAT CAGR of 35% and expect BAF to deliver an RoA/RoE of 4.4%/22% in FY24E, respectively. We would remain watchful of the various developments on BAF’s payment offerings and potential foray into the credit card business. Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR7,320 (premised on 7x FY24E BVPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 29, 2022 11:33 pm
