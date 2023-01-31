Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 7250: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance, a strong NBFC with digital footprints, made a strong comeback with AUM growth reaching ~26-28% YoY. Harnessing its large franchise base digitally offers a huge opportunity. Housing forms 33% of the book. Bajaj Finance maintained strong operating metrics over various credit and rate cycles leading to >18% RoE and > 4% RoA leading to 2x.



Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock, offering compounding returns. We revise target price to Rs 7250 from Rs 8650 keeping multiple at ~5.7x FY25E ABV.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. Bajaj Finance - 30 -01-2023 - icici

Broker Research