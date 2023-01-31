Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 7250: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance, a strong NBFC with digital footprints, made a strong comeback with AUM growth reaching ~26-28% YoY. Harnessing its large franchise base digitally offers a huge opportunity. Housing forms 33% of the book. Bajaj Finance maintained strong operating metrics over various credit and rate cycles leading to >18% RoE and > 4% RoA leading to 2x.



Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock, offering compounding returns. We revise target price to Rs 7250 from Rs 8650 keeping multiple at ~5.7x FY25E ABV.

