    Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 7250: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Bajaj Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7250 in its research report dated January 28, 2023.

    January 31, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finance

    Bajaj Finance, a strong NBFC with digital footprints, made a strong comeback with AUM growth reaching ~26-28% YoY. Harnessing its large franchise base digitally offers a huge opportunity. Housing forms 33% of the book. Bajaj Finance maintained strong operating metrics over various credit and rate cycles leading to >18% RoE and > 4% RoA leading to 2x.


    Outlook

    We maintain BUY rating on the stock, offering compounding returns. We revise target price to Rs 7250 from Rs 8650 keeping multiple at ~5.7x FY25E ABV.