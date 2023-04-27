Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 7080 : Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bajaj Finance

BAF’s reported PAT grew 31% YoY to ~INR31.6b (in line) in 4QFY23. The good operational performance was driven by 1) a healthy run-rate in customer additions/new loans disbursed, 2) pristine asset quality driving a ~7bp QoQ moderation in credit costs, and 3) a moderation in opex ratios. FY23 PAT grew ~64% YoY to ~INR115b (PY: INR70b). NII grew 30% YoY to INR62.5b. Other operating income grew 20% YoY, and net total income (NTI) increased 28% YoY to INR77.7b. 4QFY23 NIM (calc.) declined ~25bp QoQ to ~13%. Driven by its liability strength, BAF was able to tide over FY23 without margin compression. However, we model NIM compression of ~40bp in FY24, due to the expected rise in the cost of borrowings and the difficulty in passing on interest rate hikes in unsecured business loans/personal loans. We estimate an AUM/PAT CAGR of ~26%/24% over FY23-FY25 and expect BAF to deliver a RoA/RoE of 4.6%/24% in FY25. Key factors to watch out for in FY24: 1) the evolution of its payments landscape and adoption of its payments offerings; 2) traction/ momentum in the web platform, and 3) the degree to which the NIM compression can be offset with lower cost ratios and credit costs.



Outlook

Maintain BUY with a TP of INR7,080 (premised on 5.3x FY25E BVPS).

