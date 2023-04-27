Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 7080 : Motilal Oswal

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bajaj Finance

BAF’s reported PAT grew 31% YoY to ~INR31.6b (in line) in 4QFY23. The good operational performance was driven by 1) a healthy run-rate in customer additions/new loans disbursed, 2) pristine asset quality driving a ~7bp QoQ moderation in credit costs, and 3) a moderation in opex ratios. FY23 PAT grew ~64% YoY to ~INR115b (PY: INR70b). NII grew 30% YoY to INR62.5b. Other operating income grew 20% YoY, and net total income (NTI) increased 28% YoY to INR77.7b. 4QFY23 NIM (calc.) declined ~25bp QoQ to ~13%. Driven by its liability strength, BAF was able to tide over FY23 without margin compression. However, we model NIM compression of ~40bp in FY24, due to the expected rise in the cost of borrowings and the difficulty in passing on interest rate hikes in unsecured business loans/personal loans. We estimate an AUM/PAT CAGR of ~26%/24% over FY23-FY25 and expect BAF to deliver a RoA/RoE of 4.6%/24% in FY25. Key factors to watch out for in FY24: 1) the evolution of its payments landscape and adoption of its payments offerings; 2) traction/ momentum in the web platform, and 3) the degree to which the NIM compression can be offset with lower cost ratios and credit costs.



Outlook

Maintain BUY with a TP of INR7,080 (premised on 5.3x FY25E BVPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Bajaj Finance - 27 -04 - 2023 - moti