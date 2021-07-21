MARKET NEWS

Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 6750: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bajaj Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6750 in its research report dated dated July 21, 2021.

July 21, 2021 / 10:58 AM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Bajaj Finance


Bajaj Finance (BAF)’s 1QFY22 PAT was up 4% YoY / down 26% QoQ to ~INR10b (27% miss). While NII at INR37b (5% miss) was up 12% YoY, opex was largely in-line. Provisions came in at INR17.5b v/s our estimate of INR15b. The company aggressively wrote off ~INR9.2b worth of loans and kept COVID overlay provisions at INR4.8b, leading to high provisions. The GNPL ratio increased from 1.8% to 2.96% QoQ. BAF wrote off ~INR9.2b (60bp of AUM). PCR declined to 51% (down ~710bp QoQ) on GS3 and 174bps on GS1&2. BAF utilized COVID-related overlay of INR3.6b in 1QFY22, with the COVID management overlay declining to INR4.8b. Net slippage was high at ~INR30b (2% of AUM) as the company did not restructure a large number of loans in one-time restructuring (OTR) 2.0.


Outlook


Given the strong recovery in Jul’21 and the healthy progress made in the digital transformation program (including wallets/payments), we reiterate Buy, with Target Price of INR6,750 (7x 1HFY24 BV).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Bajaj Finance #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Jul 21, 2021 10:58 am

