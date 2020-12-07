PlusFinancial Times
Buy Bajaj Finance; Target Of Rs 5900: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bajaj Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5900 in its research report dated December 01, 2020.

Dec 7, 2020 / 04:48 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finance


Bajaj Finance has sailed through the headwinds and emerged stronger with a leaner operating model and robust growth guidance. RBI’s new banking licence review has recommended that large NBFCs with >Rs 50000 crore assets with 10 year existence can apply for banking licence. Also, the management commentary to consider the same if it is favourable bodes well for the long term view of the stock. Growth guidance of ~25% for FY22E and opportunity to apply for banking licence have resulted in renewed interest of investors in the stock.


Outlook


We had upgraded the stock to BUY post quarterly earnings but the multiple expansion has been far higher. We believe premium multiples are returning for Bajaj Finance. Therefore, we roll over to FY23E and raise our P/ABV multiple to 7x FY23E ABV. Accordingly, we revise our target price to Rs 5900 (earlier Rs 3850). We maintain BUY recommendation on the stock.For all


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Bajaj Finance #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Dec 7, 2020 04:48 pm

