Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Finance target of Rs 5000: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5000 in its research report dated January 29, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finance


Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) has posted strong results for Q3FY2020 with inline operational performance, but stable asset quality and improving growth outlook is encouraging. Loan losses and provisions (expected credit loss) for Q3FY2020 increased sharply mainly due to two accounts (brokerage and restaurant business accounts) net of which loan losses and provisions (expected credit loss) for Q3FY2020 was ~Rs. 730 crore.


Outlook


We have introduced FY2022E earnings estimates and are accordingly rolling over our price target (PT) on FY2022E book value estimates. We maintain our Buy rating with a revised PT of Rs. 5,000.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Feb 4, 2020 12:27 pm

