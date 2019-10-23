App
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 02:57 PM IST

Buy Bajaj Finance target of Rs 4400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4400 in its research report dated October 22, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finance


Bajaj Finance (BFL) posted steady Q2FY20 with NII up by 48.3% YOY (we expected growth of 41.5% YOY) while the Net profit jumped by 63.1% YoY (we expected growth of 40.8% YOY). However, the revised credit cost guidance to ~180 BPS for FY20E (compared to 150 bps last year) is a negative. We have accordingly revised our estimates for FY20E/FY21E.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating with a revised price target of Rs 4400.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Oct 23, 2019 02:57 pm

tags #Bajaj Finance #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

