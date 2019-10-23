Buy Bajaj Finance target of Rs 4400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance (BFL) posted steady Q2FY20 with NII up by 48.3% YOY (we expected growth of 41.5% YOY) while the Net profit jumped by 63.1% YoY (we expected growth of 40.8% YOY). However, the revised credit cost guidance to ~180 BPS for FY20E (compared to 150 bps last year) is a negative. We have accordingly revised our estimates for FY20E/FY21E.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a revised price target of Rs 4400.

