Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 4095 KRChoksey

KRChoksey's research report on Bajaj Finance

Q1FY21 revenues declined by 8.0% on QoQ basis, whereas up by 14.5% YoY to INR 6,648 Cr. Net Interest Income came in at INR 4,151 Cr. down by 11.3% QoQ, however up by 12.4% YoY. Total operating expenses stood at INR 1,157 Cr. which fell by 20.3% QoQ / 10.5% YoY. For Q1FY21, PPOP came in at INR 2,995 Cr. which decreased by 7.3% QoQ but up by 24.7% YoY. The company recorded Impairment on Financial Instrument (Loan Losses and Provisions) of INR 1,686 Cr. implying rise of 206.1% YoY but fell by 13.7% QoQ. PAT for Q1FY21 stood at INR 962 Cr., grew by 1.5% QoQ; however, fell by 19.5% YoY mainly on account of higher provisioning due to Covid-19. Consolidated moratorium book has reduced to INR 21,705 Cr. (~15.7% of AUM) as on June 30, 2020 from INR 38,599 Cr. (~27% of AUM) as of April 30, 2020 on the back of reduction in bounce rate coupled with better collection efficiency.

Outlook

Accordingly, we continue to assign a P/B multiple of 6x on FY22 adj. book value to arrive at a revised TP of INR 4,095 per share (previous TP: INR 3,532 per share), an upside of 25.9% over CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate our “BUY” rating on the shares of BFL.







