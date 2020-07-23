App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 4095 KRChoksey

KRChoksey is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4095 in its research report dated July 23, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KRChoksey's research report on Bajaj Finance


Q1FY21 revenues declined by 8.0% on QoQ basis, whereas up by 14.5% YoY to INR 6,648 Cr. Net Interest Income came in at INR 4,151 Cr. down by 11.3% QoQ, however up by 12.4% YoY. Total operating expenses stood at INR 1,157 Cr. which fell by 20.3% QoQ / 10.5% YoY. For Q1FY21, PPOP came in at INR 2,995 Cr. which decreased by 7.3% QoQ but up by 24.7% YoY. The company recorded Impairment on Financial Instrument (Loan Losses and Provisions) of INR 1,686 Cr. implying rise of 206.1% YoY but fell by 13.7% QoQ. PAT for Q1FY21 stood at INR 962 Cr., grew by 1.5% QoQ; however, fell by 19.5% YoY mainly on account of higher provisioning due to Covid-19. Consolidated moratorium book has reduced to INR 21,705 Cr. (~15.7% of AUM) as on June 30, 2020 from INR 38,599 Cr. (~27% of AUM) as of April 30, 2020 on the back of reduction in bounce rate coupled with better collection efficiency.


Outlook


Accordingly, we continue to assign a P/B multiple of 6x on FY22 adj. book value to arrive at a revised TP of INR 4,095 per share (previous TP: INR 3,532 per share), an upside of 25.9% over CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate our “BUY” rating on the shares of BFL.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 07:12 pm

tags #Bajaj Finance #Buy #KRChoksey #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.