Buy Bajaj Finance: target of Rs 3850: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance reported an in line performance with elevated Covid provisions, lower opex that enabled higher-than-expected operating profit and standstill status kept asset quality stable. The moratorium book came down from 15.7% in the previous quarter to 8.0% in September 2020. Consolidated AUM witnessed growth of 1% YoY to Rs 137300 crore, declining 1% sequentially. AUM for mortgage segment increased 15% YoY from highs of 30-40% in the past and was flat QoQ to Rs 45989 crore as of September 30, 2020. Consumer B2B fell 6% QoQ, 19%YoY to Rs 20605 crore. Consumer B2C de-grew 3% QoQ but remained just up 5% YoY.

Outlook

At 5.1x FY22E ABV, the stock valuations look reasonable for long term earnings growth guidance of 23-24%. We upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY and revise our target price to Rs 3850, valuing the stock at ~6x FY22E ABV.

