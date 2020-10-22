Buy Bajaj Finance: target of Rs 3850: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bajaj Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3850 in its research report dated October 22, 2020.
ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finance
Bajaj Finance reported an in line performance with elevated Covid provisions, lower opex that enabled higher-than-expected operating profit and standstill status kept asset quality stable. The moratorium book came down from 15.7% in the previous quarter to 8.0% in September 2020. Consolidated AUM witnessed growth of 1% YoY to Rs 137300 crore, declining 1% sequentially. AUM for mortgage segment increased 15% YoY from highs of 30-40% in the past and was flat QoQ to Rs 45989 crore as of September 30, 2020. Consumer B2B fell 6% QoQ, 19%YoY to Rs 20605 crore. Consumer B2C de-grew 3% QoQ but remained just up 5% YoY.
Outlook
At 5.1x FY22E ABV, the stock valuations look reasonable for long term earnings growth guidance of 23-24%. We upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY and revise our target price to Rs 3850, valuing the stock at ~6x FY22E ABV.
