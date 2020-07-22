App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 3815: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3815 in its research report dated July 21, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bajaj Finance


Q1FY21 earnings beat our estimates across most parameters led by apt business recalibration aiding fees, loans and asset quality and strong operating leverage. While current asset quality masks true picture on delinquencies, asset quality management stands impressive with (a) morat AUMs at 18% (including flexi loans morat) (b) elevated COVID provisioning of Rs24bn covering 11% of moratorium book (c) collection ramp-up (added 2500 staff to 4500 existing collection staff), collections up 8-10% in each Jun- Jul (d)improving bounce rates by 3-4% every month from past 3 months (c) business calibration with stringent LTVs and existing customer focus for sales finance, auto finance, LAS and gold loan businesses and deferred kick-starting of vulnerable bizs, viz; LAP, SME, B2C urban/rural and commercial lending to Jul’21. Benign growth (12%YoY) and higher credit costs guidance (110% increase YoY) for FY21 is less perturbing given healthy PPoP (Q1FY21: 25%YoY/7%YoY:FY21), liquidity buffers (19% of liabilities) and capital sufficiency (Tier I: 23%, total CAR:26%).



Outlook


Against this backdrop, we marginally prune down our growth estimates (12% vs 15% earlier) but maintain elevated NPA/credit costs estimates at 3%+/4% respectively for FY21. Capital and liquidity sufficiency should enable BAF to participate in consumption rebound sooner, hence we envisage robust 24% RoE and 4%RoA; subsequently our EPS estimates stand tweaked by 8-10% over FY21-23. Reiterate BUY as we roll over target multiple to Sep’22 estimates valuing Co. at 4.5x PABV arriving at price target of Rs3,815.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 22, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #Bajaj Finance #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

