Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 3805: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bajaj Finance

BAF missed Q2FY21 earnings estimates (PAT at Rs9.7bn vs PLe at Rs11.9bn) on account of one-offs, viz; (a)Rs13.7bn COVID provisions on Stage 1/2 assets (b)excess BS liquidity (carrying costs of Rs2.2bn (c) interest income reversals of Rs1.4bn. Cognizant of morat slippages (current morat 8%) and status quo on bureau data, BAF pared down FY21 AUM growth guidance to 6-7% as against 10-12% earlier. Said that, NPA improvement to 1.34% (despite SC order) vs PLe of 2.2%, fee income growth at 4.4%QoQ led by steady cross sell franchise (23mn) and better opex management (stable opex to NII at 28%) aided PPoP growth (15%YoY/0.3%QoQ). Incorporating volatile asset quality and persisting vulnerability for key businesses (3-wSheeler, digital product, B2B, flexi loans), we build-in 3% NPA/4% credit costs for FY21. While FY21 remains an aberration clouded by slower growth and elevated credit risks, our EPS estimates stand down by 30%, FY22-23 remaining intact.

Outlook

We believe that it’s a matter of time that BAF chooses to accelerate business volumes and forego conservatism stance. Our Sep’22E valuation multiple stands maintained at 4.75x as we confide in Co.’s judicious strategy to curtail disbursements and tighten credit filters in times of uncertainties. Subsequently, target price stands at Rs 3,805 (earlier Rs 3,813). BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.