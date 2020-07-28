Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 3800: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3800 in its research report dated July 21, 2020.
Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finance
Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL) reported mixed Q1FY20 numbers, with tepid business growth, but asset quality improved sequentially, and the moratorium share fell to 15.7% of AUM from 27% which is a positive. Adopting a conservative and prudent provision policy, creating additional reserves will help the bank meet challenges on asset quality going forward. Hence, an additional Rs. 1,450 crore COVID-19 provisions (total COVID19 provisions stands at 1.7% of AUM as of June 2020) provides comfort. For Operating performance was strong with PPOP growth of 26% y-o-y aided by cost control, causing cost-to-income (C/I) ratio to fall to 28%. Asset quality improved sequentially with gross NPA and net NPA at 1.40% and 0.50% respectively, from 1.61% and 0.65% in Q4FY20. With a strong balance sheet, robust risk management and prudent management, BFL is a strong franchise for the long term and is well-placed to ride over medium term challenges.
Outlook
We maintain a Buy rating on Bajaj Finance with a revised price target of Rs. 3,800.
