App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2020 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 3800: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3800 in its research report dated July 21, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finance


Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL) reported mixed Q1FY20 numbers, with tepid business growth, but asset quality improved sequentially, and the moratorium share fell to 15.7% of AUM from 27% which is a positive. Adopting a conservative and prudent provision policy, creating additional reserves will help the bank meet challenges on asset quality going forward. Hence, an additional Rs. 1,450 crore COVID-19 provisions (total COVID19 provisions stands at 1.7% of AUM as of June 2020) provides comfort. For Operating performance was strong with PPOP growth of 26% y-o-y aided by cost control, causing cost-to-income (C/I) ratio to fall to 28%. Asset quality improved sequentially with gross NPA and net NPA at 1.40% and 0.50% respectively, from 1.61% and 0.65% in Q4FY20. With a strong balance sheet, robust risk management and prudent management, BFL is a strong franchise for the long term and is well-placed to ride over medium term challenges.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating on Bajaj Finance with a revised price target of Rs. 3,800.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Jul 28, 2020 12:22 pm

tags #Bajaj Finance #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.