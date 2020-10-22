Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 3800: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance Limited’s (BFL) Q2FY2021 results were mixed with operational numbers in line, sequentially improving asset quality is a positive; but higher provisions (taken on prudent basis for Stage 1 and 2 loans) depressed PAT performance. Management commentary on growth and asset-quality outlook for the near term continues to be cautious. BFL is available at 4.7x/3.9x its FY2022E/FY2023E BVPS. We have introduced FY2023E estimates in this note and fine-tuned our estimates for FY2021E and FY2022E.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 3,800.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.