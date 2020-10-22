172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-bajaj-finance-target-of-rs-3800-sharekhan-2-5999581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 07:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 3800: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3800 in its research report dated October 21, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Bajaj Finance


Bajaj Finance Limited’s (BFL) Q2FY2021 results were mixed with operational numbers in line, sequentially improving asset quality is a positive; but higher provisions (taken on prudent basis for Stage 1 and 2 loans) depressed PAT performance. Management commentary on growth and asset-quality outlook for the near term continues to be cautious. BFL is available at 4.7x/3.9x its FY2022E/FY2023E BVPS. We have introduced FY2023E estimates in this note and fine-tuned our estimates for FY2021E and FY2022E.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 3,800.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 07:18 pm

tags #Bajaj Finance #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

