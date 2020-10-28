172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-bajaj-finance-target-of-rs-3760-geojit-6028891.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 3760: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3760 in its research report dated October 27, 2020.

Geojit's research report on Bajaj Finance


Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) is one of the leading non-banking financial companies (NBFC) in India. It is engaged in lending across retail, SME, and commercial customers and accepts public and corporate deposits. Q2FY21 AUM grew 1.1% YoY to Rs. 137,090cr. As of 30th Sep, the AUM under moratorium improved to 8.0% (15.7% in Q1FY21). Net Interest Income rose 4.0% YoY to Rs. 4,158cr. However, PAT slipped 35.9% YoY, as provisions rose to Rs. 1,700cr from Rs. 594cr in Q2FY20. As of 30th Sep, Capital adequacy ratio stood at 26.6%; Gross NPA/Net NPA at 1.03%/0.37%. The company’s strong liquidity position, capital preservation, opex management coupled with improved customer sentiments should drive growth in upcoming quarters.


Outlook


We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 3,760 based on 5.2x FY22E BVPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 28, 2020 05:01 pm

tags #Bajaj Finance #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations

