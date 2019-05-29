App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 10:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 3700: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3700 in its research report dated May 17, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finance


Bajaj Finance continued its all-round strong performance with loan and earnings growth momentum remaining unabated. Consolidated AUM including housing saw growth of 41% YoY to Rs 115888 crore in line with our estimate. It was largely led by SME and consumer segment. SME grew 38% YoY to Rs15759 crore and consumer by 45% YoY to Rs 44989 crore. Rural segment, on a small base, surged 69% YoY while housing subsidiary credit increased 43% QoQ to Rs 17030 crore. Standalone AUM mix of consumer: rural: SME: commercial: mortgage (residual) was at 45%: 9%: 16%: 12%: 18%, respectively, as of March 31, 2019.


Outlook


A strong performance in a volatile economic scenario (healthy return ratios - RoA at >3.5%, RoE at ~20%, GNPA at <2%) has resulted in investor interest continuing even at higher P/ABV and P/E multiples. Strong business momentum is seen at 33% CAGR in both AUM & PAT in FY19-21E to Rs 199903 crore and Rs 7113 crore. BFL’s improving cost to income ratio in Ind-As is 35% in FY19E. Adequate liquidity & limited exposure to IL&FS depict book quality, digitisation benefits and management strength. We revise our TP to Rs 3700 (Rs 3200 earlier), valuing at ~30x FY21E EPS (6x FY21E ABV). We maintain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on May 29, 2019 10:02 pm

tags #Bajaj Finance #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.