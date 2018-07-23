Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 3050: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finance

PAT without Ind-As adjustments for Q1 FY19 grew 69% to Rs 1,018 crore from Rs 602 crore in Q1 FY18. However, post adjustments, PAT grew 81% YoY to Rs 834 crore. Due to Ind-As, net impact on reserves & surplus (post tax) was Rs 612 crore, which is ~6.5% reduction in opening reserves & surplus Headline asset quality stayed steady QoQ. With expected credit loss the standard asset provisioning has gone up to 89 bps from 40 bps. Hence, provisions were up 41%QoQ to Rs 327 crore from Rs 231 crore. Total slippages for the quarter were Rs 379 crore Consolidated AUM including housing grew 35% YoY to Rs 93314 crore. It was largely led by rural & housing finance that doubled QoQ NII pre-adjustments increase was at 43% YoY to Rs 2,904 crore from Rs 2,042 crore in Q1FY18 led by AUM growth. Post adjusted NII grew 46% YoY to Rs 2578 crore from Rs 1761 crore. Operating leverage with opex to NII declining 300 bps QoQ came as a positive surprise Customer franchise as of June 30, 2018 increased 30% to 28.28 million from 21.69 million as of June 30, 2017. New loans acquired in Q1FY19 were up 49% to 5.63 million.

Outlook

A strong performance in a volatile economic scenario (healthy return ratios - RoA at >3.5%%, RoE at ~20% GNPA at <2%) maintained investor interest even at higher P/ABV multiple with strong growth momentum at 32% CAGR in AUM, PAT CAGR of 35% in FY19-21E to Rs 6170 crore. BFL’s premium valuations may sustain. We revise our target price higher to Rs 3050 from Rs 2400 earlier, rolling over to FY21E valuing the stock at ~28 FY21E EPS (5.8x FY21E ABV). We retain BUY.

