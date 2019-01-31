App
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 2900: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2900 in its research report dated January 30, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finance


Consolidated AUM including housing saw growth of 41% YoY to Rs 109930 crore, higher than our estimate. It was largely led by consumer segment growing 42% YoY, 13% QoQ to Rs 43826 crore. Also, rural segment on small base surged 73% YoY while housing subsidiary credit increased 31% QoQ to Rs 14040 crore. Standalone Bajaj Finance AUM grew reasonably at 26% YoY to Rs 96248 crore Headline asset quality saw marginal deterioration QoQ but was largely under control. GNPA ratio was at 1.55% (at Rs 1691 crore) a rise of 6 bps QoQ while NNPA ratio rose 9 bps to 0.62. Total slippages for the quarter were at Rs 715 crore (mortgages and rural segment) vs. Rs 483 crore QoQ PAT for Q3FY19 grew at a strong pace of 61% YoY to Rs 1060 crore. This was led by NII increase of 46% YoY to Rs 3209 crore. Under Ind-As calculation, cost-to-income ratio improved to 34.9% from 36% Customer franchise as of Q3FY19 increased 31% to 32.57 million from 30.05 million QoQ and 24.81million as of Q3FY18. New loans acquired in Q3FY19 were up 49% YoY to 6.77 million.


Outlook


A strong performance in a volatile economic scenario (healthy return ratios - RoA at >3.5%%, RoE at ~20% GNPA at <2%) leads to investor interest even at higher P/ABV multiple with strong growth momentum at 33%, 34% CAGR in AUM, PAT, respectively, in FY19-21E to Rs 6653 crore. BFL’s improving cost to income ratio in Ind-As to 38% (FY19E), adequate liquidity & limited exposure to IL&FS depict management strength. We revise our target price to Rs 2900 (Rs 3050 earlier), valuing at ~25x FY21E EPS (5.8x FY21E ABV) for a RoE of ~22% & RoAs of ~3.7%. Retain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 31, 2019 01:10 pm

tags #Bajaj Finance #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

