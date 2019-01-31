Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 2900: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finance

Consolidated AUM including housing saw growth of 41% YoY to Rs 109930 crore, higher than our estimate. It was largely led by consumer segment growing 42% YoY, 13% QoQ to Rs 43826 crore. Also, rural segment on small base surged 73% YoY while housing subsidiary credit increased 31% QoQ to Rs 14040 crore. Standalone Bajaj Finance AUM grew reasonably at 26% YoY to Rs 96248 crore Headline asset quality saw marginal deterioration QoQ but was largely under control. GNPA ratio was at 1.55% (at Rs 1691 crore) a rise of 6 bps QoQ while NNPA ratio rose 9 bps to 0.62. Total slippages for the quarter were at Rs 715 crore (mortgages and rural segment) vs. Rs 483 crore QoQ PAT for Q3FY19 grew at a strong pace of 61% YoY to Rs 1060 crore. This was led by NII increase of 46% YoY to Rs 3209 crore. Under Ind-As calculation, cost-to-income ratio improved to 34.9% from 36% Customer franchise as of Q3FY19 increased 31% to 32.57 million from 30.05 million QoQ and 24.81million as of Q3FY18. New loans acquired in Q3FY19 were up 49% YoY to 6.77 million.

Outlook

A strong performance in a volatile economic scenario (healthy return ratios - RoA at >3.5%%, RoE at ~20% GNPA at <2%) leads to investor interest even at higher P/ABV multiple with strong growth momentum at 33%, 34% CAGR in AUM, PAT, respectively, in FY19-21E to Rs 6653 crore. BFL’s improving cost to income ratio in Ind-As to 38% (FY19E), adequate liquidity & limited exposure to IL&FS depict management strength. We revise our target price to Rs 2900 (Rs 3050 earlier), valuing at ~25x FY21E EPS (5.8x FY21E ABV) for a RoE of ~22% & RoAs of ~3.7%. Retain BUY.

