Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 2700: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2700 in its research report dated July 19, 2018.
JM Financial's research report on Bajaj Finance
Bajaj Finance (BAF) reported 1QFY19 net profit of INR 8.35bn as per IndAS, up 81% YoY. As per IGAAP, net profit was up 69% YoY at INR 10.18bn. AUM growth remained strong at 35% YoY (39% YoY excluding short term IPO financing), driven by consumer, rural and commercial segments. Customer acquisition remained healthy, with the company acquiring 2.1 million new customers (up 33% YoY) in 1QFY19. Margins increased 70bps YoY to 11.6% on a 40bps YoY decline in funding costs. Asset quality trends improved, with the gross NPL ratio improving to 1.39% YoY with coverage ratio at 69%.Credit costs were down at 153bps YoY. BAF remains well-positioned to deliver sustainable profitable growth going forward.
Outlook
We value the company at 6.5x Mar’20 BV (implied PE 30x), implying a Mar’19 TP of INR 2,700. We maintain BUY.
