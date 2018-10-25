App
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Finance ; target of Rs 2600: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2600 in its research report dated October 24, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finance


PAT grew at a strong pace of 54% YoY to Rs 924 crore. This was led by NII increase of 41% YoY to Rs 2689 crore & lower YoY increase in operating expenses. Cost-to-income ratio stood at 36% vs. 41% seen last year. Headline asset quality increased slightly QoQ but was under control. GNPA ratio stood at 1.49% a rise of 10 bps QoQ and NNPA ratio rose by 9 bps to 0.53%. The provision coverage ratio dipped to 65% from 69%QoQ. Total slippages for the quarter were Rs 483 crore vs. Rs 379 crore in Q1FY19. The company indicated that it has ~Rs 225 crore of exposure to IL&FS which is adequately secured against property. The consolidated AUM including housing witnessed growth of 38% YoY to Rs 100217 crore which was higher than estimate. It was largely led housing finance which rose by 47% QoQ to Rs 10712 crore. Standalone AUM growth was a bit lower at 24% YoY to Rs 89876 crore. Consumer finance grew by 39% YoY to Rs 38797 crore. Customer franchise rose by 31% to 30.05 million from 22.99 million as of Q2FY18. New loans acquired in Q2 was up 63% to 5.26 million.


Outlook


A strong performance in a volatile economic scenario (healthy return ratios - RoA at >3.5%%, RoE at ~20% GNPA at <2%) maintained investor interest even at higher P/ABV multiple with strong growth momentum at 33% CAGR in AUM, PAT CAGR of 34% in FY19-21E to Rs 6546 crore. BFL’s premium valuations may sustain as it is well placed compared to peers in terms of liquidity & exposure to IL&FS. We revise our TP to Rs 2600 from Rs 3050 earlier, valuing the stock at ~23 FY21E EPS (5.2x FY21E ABV) for a RoE of ~22.5% & RoAs of ~3.6%. Retain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 25, 2018 05:11 pm

tags #Bajaj Finance #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

