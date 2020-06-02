App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 08:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 2570: Geojit

Geojit recommended is bullish on Bajaj Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2570 in its research report dated Jun 01, 2020.

Geojit's research report on Bajaj Finance


Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) is one of the leading non-banking financial companies (NBFC) in India. It is engaged in lending across retail, SME, and commercial customers and accepts public and corporate deposits. Q4FY20 AUM grew 27% YoY to Rs. 147,153cr. As of April 30th, 27% of the consolidated AUM was under mortarium. Net interest income rose 38.4% YoY to Rs. 4,679cr in 4QFY20. However, PAT fell 19.4% YoY due to high provisioning (+377.4% YoY). Excluding COVID-19 provisioning, adjusted PAT rose 37.9% YoY. Capital adequacy ratio declined to 25.0% vs. 26.8% in Q3FY20, and Tier-I ratio also deteriorated to 21.3% vs. 23.2% in Q3FY20.



Outlook


Recording strong topline performance in this quarter we believe that the heavy provisioning will give enough buffer in this challenging environment amidst COVID-19, eventually allowing the company to bounce back, we upgrade our rating to BUY with revised target price of Rs. 2,570 based on 3.5x FY22E BVPS.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 2, 2020 08:43 am

tags #Bajaj Finance #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 2: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 70,000 mark; India's recovery rate over 48%

Coronavirus crisis | Need to guard against contact-tracing apps increasing state power: Nandan Nilekani

CBO projects virus impact could trim GDP by $15.7 trillion

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

