Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 2450: Sharekhan

Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) posted healthy operating performance with net interest income (NII; calc) growing by 37.6% y-o-y to Rs. 2,617 crore in Q2FY2019, even as non-interest income jumped by ~3x to Rs. 48 crore. Opex to NII came in strong, aided by continued focus on expanding the company’s fee revenue pool along with better opex management. As a result of the same, opex-to-income ratio (C/I) for the quarter declined to 34.8% from 40.6% y-o-y.

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 2,450.

