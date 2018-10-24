App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 2450: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2450 in its research report dated October 23, 2018.

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finance


Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) posted healthy operating performance with net interest income (NII; calc) growing by 37.6% y-o-y to Rs. 2,617 crore in Q2FY2019, even as non-interest income jumped by ~3x to Rs. 48 crore. Opex to NII came in strong, aided by continued focus on expanding the company’s fee revenue pool along with better opex management. As a result of the same, opex-to-income ratio (C/I) for the quarter declined to 34.8% from 40.6% y-o-y.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 2,450.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 24, 2018 04:00 pm

tags #Bajaj Finance #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

