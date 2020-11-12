Buy Bajaj Electricals; target of Rs 605: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bajaj Electricals

We increase our FY21/22/23 earnings estimates by 37.3%/ 9.5%/ 3.7% and reiterate our positive stance on BJE given 1) Upsurge in demand for kitchen appliances and fans post pandemic 2) strong momentum in mass segment, more so in tier2/3 cities 3) guidance of 1% margin expansion in CP/year over the next few years and 4) strengthening of balance sheet aided by robust cash flows generation. EPC reported positive EBIT in 2Q aided by margin reversals due to non-UP project closures, although sustained recovery is sometime away and management expects operational profitability by 2QFY22.

Outlook

We value the stock on SOTP and arrive at a target price of Rs605 (derived P/E of 23.1x on FY23 EPS, Consumer business valued at 24x). Maintain BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.