you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Electricals; target of Rs 500: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Bajaj Electricals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated August 11, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bajaj Electricals


We cut our FY21/22 estimates by 32%/ 3.6% on soft 1Q even as BJE Concall re-affirmed our positive stance given 1) strong underlying demand despite supply chains disruption 2) 4% YoY growth in Consumer Products (CP) in June and just flattish sales in July 3) Kitchen appliances lead recovery where BJE is market leader and 4) guidance of 1% EBIDTA margin expansion in CP/year over the next few years. Although EPC continues to be plagued by delayed execution due to Covid-19 and high overheads, collection momentum remains robust. Management expects EPC to return to operational portability by 1QFY22. We continue to maintain our positive stance on BJE given 1) strong brand with leadership position in kitchen appliances 2) deep distribution network 3) RREP implementation with gains in profitability, reach and working capital 4) strengthening of balance sheet & cash flows.



Outlook


We estimate Sales/EBITDA to grow at CAGR of 7% / 28.9% over FY20-23E. We value the stock on SOTP and arrive at a target price of Rs500 (derived P/E of 22.7x on Sep-22 EPS, Consumer business valued at 24x). Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 12, 2020 03:17 pm

tags #Bajaj Electricals #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

