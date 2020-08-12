Buy Bajaj Electricals; target of Rs 500: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bajaj Electricals

We cut our FY21/22 estimates by 32%/ 3.6% on soft 1Q even as BJE Concall re-affirmed our positive stance given 1) strong underlying demand despite supply chains disruption 2) 4% YoY growth in Consumer Products (CP) in June and just flattish sales in July 3) Kitchen appliances lead recovery where BJE is market leader and 4) guidance of 1% EBIDTA margin expansion in CP/year over the next few years. Although EPC continues to be plagued by delayed execution due to Covid-19 and high overheads, collection momentum remains robust. Management expects EPC to return to operational portability by 1QFY22. We continue to maintain our positive stance on BJE given 1) strong brand with leadership position in kitchen appliances 2) deep distribution network 3) RREP implementation with gains in profitability, reach and working capital 4) strengthening of balance sheet & cash flows.

Outlook

We estimate Sales/EBITDA to grow at CAGR of 7% / 28.9% over FY20-23E. We value the stock on SOTP and arrive at a target price of Rs500 (derived P/E of 22.7x on Sep-22 EPS, Consumer business valued at 24x). Maintain BUY.

