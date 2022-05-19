English
    Buy Bajaj Electricals; target of Rs 1286: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Bajaj Electricals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1286 in its research report date May 17, 2022.

    May 19, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on Bajaj Electricals


    Consumer products (CP) business registered a satisfactory performance in Q4 despite high base and a challenging environment. Margins in the CP business were impacted by high commodity inflation and normalization of costs. EPC business continues to see clean‐up action and has broken even in Q4. Management is confident of a gradual pick‐up in demand and margin improvement from 2HFY23 as it has taken 5% price increase in April; EPC business is expected start generating profits from FY23 on annualized basis with some volatility in quarterly profitability. Consistent improvement in balance sheet with strong cash generation ability makes us confident of company’s ability to overcome challenging environment. We continue with our positive stance on the company and maintain BUY. Further, demerger should lead to a sustained focus on CP business which can lead to outperformance driving a re‐rating of the consumer products business. We expect growth momentum in the consumer business to continue as BJE has been launching new SKU’s across the categories at the premium end. This has resulted in market share increase in urban markets which was been a weak area for BJE. EPC business is now expected to turn profitable from FY23 on sustainable basis leading to a higher multiple. We have cut our FY23 and FY24 earnings as profitability is expected to improve only from 2HFY23 as commodity prices stabilize.


    Outlook


    We build in FY22‐24E Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 13%/54%/84% and maintain BUY with PT of Rs1,286 continuing to value the company at 35x FY24EPS. We expect the stock to re‐rate with a further improvement in efficiencies and profitability in EPC business and concentrated focus on Consumer business.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Bajaj Electricals #Buy #Recommendations #Yes Securities
    first published: May 19, 2022 01:18 pm
