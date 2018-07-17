App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Corp; target of Rs 495: JM Financial

JM Financial bullish on Bajaj Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 495 in its research report dated July 13, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Bajaj Corp


Bajaj Corp reported a better than expected 1QFY19 earnings buoyed by a much stronger than expected acceleration in volume growth of its flagship Bajaj Almond Drops (BAD) to 11.2% - this is the highest seen in the last 13 quarters, albeit on an easy base (volumes fell 6.6% in 1Q last year due to GST-transition related downstocking by the trade). Domestic volume growth was even stronger at 13.9% and more importantly, retail-level offtakes, which are free of base and destocking-related issues, also grew 10.2% during the quarter. Management is, after quite a long time, sounding reasonably bullish about the business’ trajectory, and understandably so, in our view. The company’s plan to nearly-double its direct retail reach (targeting to cover 540k outlets directly by end-Mar’19 vs 280k at Mar’18) should also help in this regard.


Outlook


We expect the stock to do well on the back of this result - business momentum is finally looking up and valuation remains extremely reasonable with the stock trading at 55% discount to the sector ex-ITC’s PER.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 17, 2018 05:33 pm

tags #Bajaj Corp #Buy #JM Financial #Recommendations

