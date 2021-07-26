MARKET NEWS

Buy Bajaj Auto: target of Rs 4800: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Auto has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4800 in its research report dated July 22, 2021.

July 26, 2021 / 09:21 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Auto


Bajaj Auto’s Q1FY22 revenue and PAT were in line with estimates, while EBITDA margin missed expectations. Management remained positive on growth prospects, especially exports, where BAL expects to gain market share in key regions, driven by brand recall, product launches and value-for-money proposition. We expect BAL’s earnings to report a 23.2% CAGR during FY2021-FY2023E, driven by a 21.4% revenue CAGR and 120 bps rise in EBITDA margin in FY23E. Stock trades below historical average P/E multiple of 14.5x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.4x its FY2023E estimates.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 4,800, factoring strong business outlook and comfortable valuations.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Bajaj Auto #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jul 26, 2021 09:21 pm

