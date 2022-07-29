English
    Buy Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 4800: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Auto has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4800 in its research report dated July 27, 2022.

    July 29, 2022 / 10:29 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Auto


    BAL reported better-than-expected operational performance during Q1FY2023, led by higher average sales realisation, improved USD realisation, and better product mix, despite higher input costs. Management remains positive on growth prospects in domestic and export markets. BAL is expected to gain market share across regions, driven by brand recall, product launches, and improving premiumisation of its product portfolio. We expect BAL’s earnings to report a 24% CAGR during FY2022-FY2024E, driven by a 15.3% revenue CAGR and a 250-bps improvement in EBITDA margin from 15.9% in FY2022 to 18.4% in FY2024E.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating on Bajaj Auto Limited (BAL) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 4,800, factoring strong business outlook and comfortable valuations. The stock trades below the historical average P/E multiple of 15.6x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.2x its FY2024E.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Bajaj Auto #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 10:29 pm
