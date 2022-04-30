Buy Bajaj Auto: target of Rs 4800: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Auto

The stock trades below the historical average P/E multiple of 15.3x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 10x its FY2024E. BAL reported better-than-expected operational performance during Q4FY2022, led by higher average sales realisation, improved product mix, improved USD realisation, and deferral of material cost increase. Management remains positive on growth prospects, especially exports, where BAL expects to further strengthen its market share across regions, driven by brand recall, product launches, and improving product mix. We expect BAL’s earnings to report a 24% CAGR during FY2022-FY2024E, driven by a 15.3% revenue CAGR and a 250-bps improvement in EBITDA margin from 15.9% in FY2022 to 18.4% in FY2024E.



Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Bajaj Auto Limited (BAL) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 4,800, factoring strong business outlook and comfortable valuations.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More