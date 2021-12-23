MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Bajaj Auto: target of Rs 4800: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Auto has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4800 in its research report dated December 22, 2021.

Broker Research
December 23, 2021 / 02:09 PM IST

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Auto


BAL’s management remained positive on the growth prospects, especially exports, where BAL expects to gain market share key markets, driven by brand recall, product launches, enhanced distribution network and value for money proposition. BAL is expected to benefit from the growth in the premium bikes segment, which is expected to recover, aided by the premiumization trend, new launches and easing chips shortage situation. Stock trades at comfortable valuation of 13.9x P/E and 8.8x EV/EBITDA of FY23E estimates.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Bajaj Auto Limited (BAL) with an unchanged of Rs. 4,800, factoring strong business outlook and comfortable valuations.


For all recommendations report, click here

Close

Related stories


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Bajaj Auto #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 23, 2021 02:09 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.