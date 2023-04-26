Buy Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 4782: Sharekhan

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Auto

We believe export volumes have reached their bottom and would pick up once dollar availability situation improves in the overseas market. The strategic partnership with Triumph would help it to garner additional market share in the premium motorcycle segment. The stock is currently trading at a P/E multiple of 16.4x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.9x its FY2025 estimates.

Outlook

We maintain Buy on Bajaj Auto Limited (BAL) with a revised PT of Rs. 4,782, factoring its continued focus on EBITDA margin and an entry into the electric three-wheeler segment.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Bajaj Auto - 26 -04 - 2023 - khan