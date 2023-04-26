English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Day 2 Live Now: Watch Momentum investing by Sonam Srivastava - Founder & CEO, Wright Research at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 4782: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Auto has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4782 in its research report dated April 25, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 26, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Auto

    We believe export volumes have reached their bottom and would pick up once dollar availability situation improves in the overseas market. The strategic partnership with Triumph would help it to garner additional market share in the premium motorcycle segment. The stock is currently trading at a P/E multiple of 16.4x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.9x its FY2025 estimates.

    Outlook

    We maintain Buy on Bajaj Auto Limited (BAL) with a revised PT of Rs. 4,782, factoring its continued focus on EBITDA margin and an entry into the electric three-wheeler segment.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bajaj Auto - 26 -04 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bajaj Auto #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Apr 26, 2023 01:33 pm