Buy Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 4564: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Bajaj Auto

For Q3FY23, Bajaj Auto reported net operating income of INR 93,185 mn (+3.3% YoY/ -8.7% YoY). Total vehicles sold during the quarter were 9,83,276 units (-16.8% YoY/ -14.6% QoQ). For 9MFY23, net operating income was at INR 2,75,262 mn (+9.4% YoY). Total vehicles sold for 9MFY23 declined by 7.9% YoY to 30,67,934 units. EBITDA for the quarter improved by 28.2% YoY/ 0.4% QoQ to INR 17,573 mn. This is the highest-ever EBITDA for Bajaj Auto, aided by judicious pricing, better FX realization and richer product mix. EBITDA margin improved by 366 bps YoY/ 171 bps QoQ to 18.9%. For 9MFY23, EBITDA and EBITDA margin improved by 23.2% YoY and 196 bps YoY, respectively. PBT before share of associates was at INR 19,445 mn (+18.1% YoY/ -3.0% QoQ) in Q3FY23 and INR 54,838 mn (+17.2% YoY) in 9MFY23.



Outlook

We assign a P/E multiple of 16.7x on FY25E EPS of INR 273.3 to arrive at a target price of INR 4,564/share (INR 4,483/share previously); implying an upside potential of 15.8% from the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our “BUY” rating on the shares of Bajaj Auto.

