Buy Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 4546: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on Bajaj Auto

BJAUT’s 1QFY23 results were in line across parameters as revenues/EBITDA/Adj. PAT grew 8.4%/16%/11% YoY. ASPs continue to grow for second consecutive quarter by healthy 5.4% QoQ at Rs85.7k/unit led by better mix, + fx and price hikes. Gross RM inflation impact was ~3% in 1QFY23 (net impact of ~1% as price hike was ~2%) which is expected to be ~1.5% in 2QFY23. Overall demand outlook remained mix as 1) domestic 2W volumes expected to improve QoQ led by restocking ahead of festive on improved ECU supply, 2) exports near-term volume to be weak led by currency headwinds in key African markets, 3) 3W volumes expected to recover in near term but to normalize post restocking. However, healthy product mix, higher spare sales, INR depreciation and price hikes to help partially offset margin headwinds such as lower exports and 3W sales. Bajaj Auto is upping the game in domestic EV 2W space and expect to double Chetak’s run-rate in 2Q (v/s 6.2k units in 1Q) led by 1) increased distribution for Chetak and 2) new product launches in B2B segments (by leveraging Yulu). To factor in for INR depreciation, higher ASPs and easing of RM inflation, we raise FY23/24 EPS estimate by 6.4%/2.5% and build in revenue/EBITDA/Adj. PAT CAGR of 13%/19%/16% over FY22-24E.



Outlook

We maintain BUY with revised TP of Rs4,546 (18x Mar’24 EPS). Significant ramp-up in EV 2Ws/3Ws remain key re-rating triggers ahead. We like TVSL/EIM over BJAUT/HMCL among 2Ws space.

