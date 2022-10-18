English
    Buy Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 4483: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on Bajaj Auto has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4483 in its research report dated October 18, 2022.

    October 18, 2022 / 06:38 PM IST
     
     
    KR Choksey's research report on Bajaj Auto


    For Q2FY23, BJAUT reported net operating income of INR 1,02,027 mn, growth of 16.4% YoY and 27.5% QoQ. The total volumes for Q2FY23 increased by 0.6% YoY and 23.3% QoQ. Volumes improved due to improvement in semiconductor supplies. EBITDA for Q2FY23 was at INR 17,496 mn, grew by 25.0% YoY/ 36.0% QoQ. EBITDA margin improved by 117 bps YoY and 108 bps QoQ to 17.1% for the quarter. Margin expansion was aided by judicious price increases, cost management and better FX realization. Net Profit for the quarter was at INR 17,194 mn, down 15.7% YoY/ up by 47.8% QoQ. Net Profit is not comparable on a YoY and QoQ basis due to exceptional items in Q2FY22 and half-yearly accounting of share of profit of associates. Excluding exceptional items, the Adj. Net Profit grew by 11.8% YoY/ 47.8% QoQ.



    Outlook


    We assign a P/E multiple of 17.6x (18.0x earlier) on FY24E EPS of INR 254.3 (INR 249.1 earlier) to arrive at a target price of INR 4,483/share (unchanged); implying an upside potential of 23.5% from the CMP. Accordingly, we upgrade our rating to “BUY” from “ACCUMULATE” earlier, on the shares of Bajaj Auto.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Bajaj Auto #Buy #KR Choksey #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 06:38 pm
