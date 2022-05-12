English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 4350: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Bajaj Auto has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4350 in its research report dated May 10, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 12, 2022 / 05:46 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's report on Bajaj Auto


    In an interaction with Emkay, new CFO Mr. Dinesh Thapar reiterated expectations of a strong recovery in domestic 2Ws and an aggressive focus on EVs. He expects domestic 2W recovery from FY23E onward, with signs of a demand pickup in rural, student and salaried segments. BJAUT is focusing on the EV space and has planned a slew of launches in 2Ws/3Ws across various use-cases over the next 2-3 years. In Jun’22, BJAUT plans to launch an E3W and commission an E-2W plant with an annual capacity of 500,000 units. We expect an 11% CAGR in total volumes over FY22-24E, driven by a recovery in domestic 2W/3W volumes (13%/26% CAGR). We estimate revenue/earnings CAGRs of 15%/18% over FY22-24E, with average FCF generation of Rs32bn.



    Outlook


    We maintain Buy with a TP of Rs4,350 based on 17x Jun’24E Core EPS, value of investments at Rs224/share and cash reserves of Rs725/share. Our target multiple is based on a two-stage DCF model.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bajaj Auto #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations
    first published: May 12, 2022 05:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.