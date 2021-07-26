Buy Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 4250: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bajaj Auto

BJAUT’s 1QFY22 performance was impacted by high RM and employee cost. While core business recovery is ahead of the market, its ramp-up in EVs would be a key monitorable as the inflection point for EVs comes closer. Higher dividend yield will provide a floor to valuations.

Outlook

We marginally lower our FY22E/FY23E EPS by 3% each to account for cost inflation and higher employee cost. We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR4,250/share.

