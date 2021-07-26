MARKET NEWS

Buy Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 4250: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bajaj Auto recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4250 in its research report dated dated July 22, 2021.

July 26, 2021 / 09:20 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Bajaj Auto


BJAUT’s 1QFY22 performance was impacted by high RM and employee cost. While core business recovery is ahead of the market, its ramp-up in EVs would be a key monitorable as the inflection point for EVs comes closer. Higher dividend yield will provide a floor to valuations.


Outlook


We marginally lower our FY22E/FY23E EPS by 3% each to account for cost inflation and higher employee cost. We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR4,250/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 26, 2021 09:20 pm

