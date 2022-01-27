MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • SBI

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    SBI
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 4168: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on Bajaj Auto has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4168 in its research report dated January 25, 2022.

    Broker Research
    January 27, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    KR Choksey's research report on Bajaj Auto


    For Q3FY22, Bajaj Auto reported total revenue from operations of INR 90,217 Mn, a growth of 1.3% YoY (+3% QoQ). Domestic 2-w volume declined by 19.5% YoY; however, 2-w exports and CVs outperformed with double digit volume growth YoY. EBITDA declined by 20.7% YoY/2.1% QoQ to INR 13,709 mn. The decline was mainly due to inflationary trends in raw materials. For the quarter, Net Profit stood at INR 14,294 Mn (-16.7% YoY), with NPM at 15.8% (-341 bps YoY) .



    Outlook


    We have revised our estimates upwards however reduced our target P/E multiple, and now assign a P/E multiple of 16x on FY24E EPS of INR 260 (earlier 23x on FY24E EPS of INR 205); to arrive at a revised target price of INR 4,168/share (earlier INR 4,710/share); implying an upside potential of 23.2% from the CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate our “BUY” recommendation on the shares of Bajaj Auto.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info on Trent


    At 17:30 Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 3,498.65, up Rs 33.70, or 0.97 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,534.60 and an intraday low of Rs 3,402.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 14,301 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 16,178 shares, a decrease of -11.60 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.60 percent or Rs 87.95 at Rs 3,464.95.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,361.20 and 52-week low Rs 3,028.35 on 04 February, 2021 and 20 December, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 19.78 percent below its 52-week high and 15.53 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 101,239.39 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bajaj Auto #Buy #KR Choksey #Recommendations
    first published: Jan 27, 2022 09:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.