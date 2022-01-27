Buy Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 4168: KR Choksey

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey's research report on Bajaj Auto

For Q3FY22, Bajaj Auto reported total revenue from operations of INR 90,217 Mn, a growth of 1.3% YoY (+3% QoQ). Domestic 2-w volume declined by 19.5% YoY; however, 2-w exports and CVs outperformed with double digit volume growth YoY. EBITDA declined by 20.7% YoY/2.1% QoQ to INR 13,709 mn. The decline was mainly due to inflationary trends in raw materials. For the quarter, Net Profit stood at INR 14,294 Mn (-16.7% YoY), with NPM at 15.8% (-341 bps YoY) .

Outlook

We have revised our estimates upwards however reduced our target P/E multiple, and now assign a P/E multiple of 16x on FY24E EPS of INR 260 (earlier 23x on FY24E EPS of INR 205); to arrive at a revised target price of INR 4,168/share (earlier INR 4,710/share); implying an upside potential of 23.2% from the CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate our “BUY” recommendation on the shares of Bajaj Auto.

More Info on Trent

At 17:30 Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 3,498.65, up Rs 33.70, or 0.97 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,534.60 and an intraday low of Rs 3,402.00.

It was trading with volumes of 14,301 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 16,178 shares, a decrease of -11.60 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.60 percent or Rs 87.95 at Rs 3,464.95.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,361.20 and 52-week low Rs 3,028.35 on 04 February, 2021 and 20 December, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.78 percent below its 52-week high and 15.53 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 101,239.39 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More