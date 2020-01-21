App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Auto target of Rs 3575: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Auto has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3575 in its research report dated January 16, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Auto


BAL is likely to outpace 2W industry driven by new launches across segments and is aiming for 24% market share over the next few years as against 19% currently. BAL would be least impacted by transition to BS6 norms given higher share of premium motorcycles (about 40%). Also, higher share of exports (about 45%) which are immune to BS6 would limit impact further. Motorcycle exports are on strong footing driven by market expansion in key geographies and entry into new markets. We expect 7-8% growth in exports to continue. We expect BAL to report mid single digit volume growth in FY21 as against flat volumes expected for the industry. Earnings growth to accelerate to 9% over FY20-22 as against 3% in FY17-19 period. BAL is preferred pick in 2W.


Outlook


We upgrade our recommendation on Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAL) to “Buy” from “Hold” earlier with revised PT of Rs 3,575 as we rollover our target multiple on FY2022 earnings.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Jan 21, 2020 03:26 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.