Buy Bajaj Auto targe;t of Rs 3500 : Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Auto

Bajaj is witnessing fast recovery in both the domestic (due to strong rural sentiments) as well as overseas markets (due to opening of economies and bounce back in crude prices). Management has stated demand recovery is faster than expected. We have fine tuned our earnings estimates. Valuations at 16x FY22 earnings are lower than long term historical average.

Outlook

We maintain Buy rating on Bajaj Auto Ltd (Bajaj) with an upgraded PT of Rs 3,500. Bajaj’s operating results were ahead of our as well as street estimates as better product mix, favourable currency realisations, and cost-control measures led to better-than-anticipated margins.







