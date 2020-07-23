App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 07:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Auto targe;t of Rs 3500 : Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Auto has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3500 in its research report dated July 22, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Auto


Bajaj is witnessing fast recovery in both the domestic (due to strong rural sentiments) as well as overseas markets (due to opening of economies and bounce back in crude prices). Management has stated demand recovery is faster than expected. We have fine tuned our earnings estimates. Valuations at 16x FY22 earnings are lower than long term historical average.


Outlook


We maintain Buy rating on Bajaj Auto Ltd (Bajaj) with an upgraded PT of Rs 3,500. Bajaj’s operating results were ahead of our as well as street estimates as better product mix, favourable currency realisations, and cost-control measures led to better-than-anticipated margins.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 07:08 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.