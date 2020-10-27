172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-bajaj-auto-target-of-rs-3500-sharekhan-2-6023091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 3500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Auto has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3500 in its research report dated October 22, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Bajaj Auto


Q2FY21 operating results were ahead of estimates as margins improved on a y-o-y basis despite a fall in the topline. Cost control measures and better forex realisations boosted margins. Bajaj is expected to continue gaining market share in exports (driven by enhanced distribution network) and domestic market (driven by a premiumization trend and new launches). Price hikes, better mix and cost control measures to offset increase in input costs. Margins to remain at 17-18% level. Valuations at 14.8x FY23 earnings are lower than long term historical average.


Outlook


We maintain Buy rating on Bajaj Auto (Bajaj) with unchanged PT of Rs 3,500. Demand is improving in both domestic as well as export markets.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 04:01 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

