Buy Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 3450: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Bajaj Auto

During 4QFY18, Bajaj Auto (BJAUT) reported EBITDA margin of 19.4% (+90bps YoY, +10bps QoQ) due to positive operating leverage accruing from 33% volume growth (despite a 160bps YoY drop in gross margin). With the upswing witnessed in oil price and ramp-up in newly added markets, export volume witnessed second successive quarter of 25%+ YoY growth.

Outlook

We estimate 20% CAGR in BJAUT earnings over FY18-20E led by 11% volume CAGR. Maintain BUY with a target price of INR 3,450. INR appreciation and inability to expand domestic market share in motorcycle segment are key risks.

