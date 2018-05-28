App
May 28, 2018 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 3450: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Bajaj Auto has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3450 in its research report dated May 21, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Bajaj Auto

During 4QFY18, Bajaj Auto (BJAUT) reported EBITDA margin of 19.4% (+90bps YoY, +10bps QoQ) due to positive operating leverage accruing from 33% volume growth (despite a 160bps YoY drop in gross margin). With the upswing witnessed in oil price and ramp-up in newly added markets, export volume witnessed second successive quarter of 25%+ YoY growth.

Outlook

We estimate 20% CAGR in BJAUT earnings over FY18-20E led by 11% volume CAGR. Maintain BUY with a target price of INR 3,450. INR appreciation and inability to expand domestic market share in motorcycle segment are key risks.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bajaj Auto #Buy #JM Financial #Recommendations

