you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 3196: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bajaj Auto has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3196 in its research report dated October 25, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bajaj Auto


CT100-led growth leads to second straight quarter of realization decline: Net sales grew 21.4% YoY (+7.6% QoQ) to INR79.9b (in-line), as volumes increased by 25% YoY (+9.2% QoQ). Realization declined for the second consecutive quarter by 2.9% YoY (-1.4% QoQ) to INR59.6k/unit (in-line) due to an unfavorable product mix (share of Economy segment at 58% v/s 50% in 1QFY19). Spare sales increased by 20% QoQ to INR8.1b in the quarter.


Outlook


We maintain our FY19/20 EPS estimates. BJAUT trades at 15.3x/13x FY19/20E EPS. Maintain Buy with a target price of INR3,196 (~16x Sep’20 EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 30, 2018 03:33 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

