Buy Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 3196: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bajaj Auto

CT100-led growth leads to second straight quarter of realization decline: Net sales grew 21.4% YoY (+7.6% QoQ) to INR79.9b (in-line), as volumes increased by 25% YoY (+9.2% QoQ). Realization declined for the second consecutive quarter by 2.9% YoY (-1.4% QoQ) to INR59.6k/unit (in-line) due to an unfavorable product mix (share of Economy segment at 58% v/s 50% in 1QFY19). Spare sales increased by 20% QoQ to INR8.1b in the quarter.

Outlook

We maintain our FY19/20 EPS estimates. BJAUT trades at 15.3x/13x FY19/20E EPS. Maintain Buy with a target price of INR3,196 (~16x Sep’20 EPS).

