you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 3188: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on Bajaj Auto has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3188 in its research report dated July 23, 2018.

Centrum's research report on Bajaj Auto


We maintain our Buy rating on Bajaj Auto with a downward revised TP of Rs3,188 as the company’s management has clearly highlighted that they are focusing on market share and their new price strategy, to offer few products at lower prices, will be continued till they achieve >20% market share. We expect pressure on margins will be continued on account of discount pricing strategy, higher RM costs and regulatory costs in coming years. Despite this, Bajaj Auto is expected to deliver near double digit earning growth over next two years aided by continued recovery in the export business and good volume growth in domestic bike business, well supported by new pricing strategy. Q1FY19 performance was below our estimates as good volume growth has not translated to good PAT growth as the company failed to meet our margin expectations.


Outlook
We value Bajaj Auto on our differentiated AOCF/EV methodology and arrive at a TP of Rs3,188 (18.4x FY20E core EPS, plus Rs117 for KTM investments), which implies 19.1x FY20E EPS. At CMP of Rs2,684, we see an upside of 18.8% and hence maintain our Buy rating. Key downside risk: Intensifying price war in 2W sector.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 26, 2018 04:51 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto #Buy #Centrum #Recommendations

