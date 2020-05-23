App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 3055: LKP Research

LKP Research is bullish on Bajaj Auto has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3055 in its research report dated May 21, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

LKP Research's research report on Bajaj Auto


Bajaj Auto posted a strong set of numbers in Q4 FY20, as a volume fall 0f 17% yoy was quite arrested by a 10.1% hike in realizations on a better product mix and benign hike in input costs. The topline fell by 8% yoy and 11% qoq. Better realizations, steady forex benefits, RM costs tailwinds led to an 8 quarter high EBITDA margins at 18.4% up from 15.7%/17.9% yoy and qoq respectively. RM costs to sales ratio fell to 70.6% from 74% yoy and 71.8% qoq leading to a robust margin performance. Other income grew by 23%, while depreciation grew by just 4%. On 24% tax rate, net profits zoomed up by 36% yoy to ₹13.1 bn. On a qoq basis, they grew by 4%.



Outlook


We are expecting even margins to pick up in H2 and FY 22 as the high margin 3W sales also will move up with 2W. FY20 has witnessed a special dividend from BAL and we are not building the same for the next two years in our forecast. In view of a positive H2 FY21 and FY22, we are maintaining our BUY rating on the stock with reduced estimates and target of ₹3,055.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on May 23, 2020 12:00 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto #Buy #LKP Research #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Amphan toll rises to 85 in Bengal; protests over electric, water supply

Amphan toll rises to 85 in Bengal; protests over electric, water supply

Nationwide lockdown will no longer help in COVID-19 fight: Virologist Shahid Jameel

Nationwide lockdown will no longer help in COVID-19 fight: Virologist Shahid Jameel

Indore COVID-19 count nears 3,000 with 83 new cases

Indore COVID-19 count nears 3,000 with 83 new cases

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.