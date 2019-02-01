App
Union Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 3045: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bajaj Auto has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3045 in its research report dated January 30, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bajaj Auto


Revenue increased 16% YoY (-7.5% QoQ) to INR74b (our estimate: ~INR75.5b), led by 26% YoY volume growth. Realization declined 7.8% YoY (-1.7% QoQ) to INR58.8k/unit (our estimate: INR59.9k/unit), led by the unfavorable product mix and the FX impact (-50bp QoQ).


Outlook


BJAUT trades at 14.1x/13.1x FY20/21E EPS. Maintain Buy with a target price of INR3,045 (~16x Mar’21E consol. EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 1, 2019 04:42 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

