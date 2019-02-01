Buy Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 3045: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bajaj Auto

Revenue increased 16% YoY (-7.5% QoQ) to INR74b (our estimate: ~INR75.5b), led by 26% YoY volume growth. Realization declined 7.8% YoY (-1.7% QoQ) to INR58.8k/unit (our estimate: INR59.9k/unit), led by the unfavorable product mix and the FX impact (-50bp QoQ).

Outlook

BJAUT trades at 14.1x/13.1x FY20/21E EPS. Maintain Buy with a target price of INR3,045 (~16x Mar’21E consol. EPS).

