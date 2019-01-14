Buy Axis Bank with target Rs 704: Vinay Rajani

Vinay Rajani

Axis Bank witnessed a Symmetrical Triangle breakout on the daily charts. It formed higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily and weekly

charts. The stock price has been trading above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-DMA.

Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock at CMP target of Rs 704 and keeping a stop loss at Rs 638 on a closing basis.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.