Buy Axis Bank with target Rs 704, says Vinay Rajani

Vinay Rajani

Axis Bank price has given a Symmetrical Triangle breakout on the daily charts. It formed a higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily as

well as the weekly charts.

Volumes have gradually improved along with the rise in prices. The stock price has been trading above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-DMA.

Oscillators and indicators setup is fairly bullish, and the banking sector is likely to outperform.

Considering the technical evidences discussed above, we recommend buying the stock between 638 and 610 for the targets of 704 and 755,

keeping a stop loss below Rs 603 on closing basis.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.