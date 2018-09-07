App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Axis Bank with 10% return, says Shailendra Kumar

Advances have grown at an average rate of 17 percent in past 4 quarters with increasing share of retail advances to 48 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shailendra Kumar

Narnolia Financial Advisors

In Axis Bank we believe that rating downgrade cycle has now normalised. Pool BB and below (potential stress pool) portfolio has declined to 2.1 percent against 7 percent in FY16 which shows most of the pain has been recognised.

Advances have grown at an average rate of 17 percent in past 4 quarters with increasing share of retail advances to 48 percent. RoE/RoA is expected to

improve to 16 percent/1.4 percent in FY20. Our near term target is Rs 710.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 11:15 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.