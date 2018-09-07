Buy Axis Bank with 10% return, says Shailendra Kumar

Narnolia Financial Advisors

In Axis Bank we believe that rating downgrade cycle has now normalised. Pool BB and below (potential stress pool) portfolio has declined to 2.1 percent against 7 percent in FY16 which shows most of the pain has been recognised.

Advances have grown at an average rate of 17 percent in past 4 quarters with increasing share of retail advances to 48 percent. RoE/RoA is expected to

improve to 16 percent/1.4 percent in FY20. Our near term target is Rs 710.

