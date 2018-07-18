Buy Axis Bank, target Rs 580, says Aditya Agarwala

Aditya Agarwala

On the daily chart, Axis Bank has broken out from a channel pattern suggesting resumption of the uptrend in the stock.

Further, the stock has turned upwards after taking support at the lower end of an ‘Ascending Triangle’ pattern affirming trend reversal is in favour of the bulls.

The RSI has turned upwards after forming a positive divergence indicating that the downtrend is losing steam. The stock can be bought in the range of Rs 535 -540 for targets of Rs 565-580, and keep a stop loss placed below Rs 519.

The author Technical Analyst at YES Securities (I) Ltd.