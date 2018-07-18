App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Axis Bank, target Rs 580, says Aditya Agarwala

The stock can be bought in the range of Rs 535 -540 for targets of Rs 565-580, and keep a stop loss placed below Rs 519.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Aditya Agarwala

On the daily chart, Axis Bank has broken out from a channel pattern suggesting resumption of the uptrend in the stock.

Further, the stock has turned upwards after taking support at the lower end of an ‘Ascending Triangle’ pattern affirming trend reversal is in favour of the bulls.

The RSI has turned upwards after forming a positive divergence indicating that the downtrend is losing steam. The stock can be bought in the range of Rs 535 -540 for targets of Rs 565-580, and keep a stop loss placed below Rs 519.

Disclaimer: The author Technical Analyst at YES Securities (I) Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 02:33 pm

